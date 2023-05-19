Regency Centers (REG) to Acquire Urstadt Biddle in a $1.4B Deal

Regency Centers Corporation REG announced that it has agreed to buy Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. ( UBA and UBP ), a real estate investment trust that owns and operates retail properties in the suburban New York metropolitan area, in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $1.4 billion.



The deal, which has been approved by both the companies' boards of directors, will create a combined portfolio of 481 properties with more than 56 million square feet of gross leasable area. The merger is expected to enhance Regency's geographic diversification, tenant mix, growth prospects and balance sheet strength.



For the combined entity, the enterprise value is estimated at $16 billion, with a pro forma equity market capitalization of around $11 billion.

Deal Terms & Rationale

Under the deal terms, Urstadt Biddle’s Class A Common (UBA) and Common (UBP) stockholders will receive 0.347 of a newly issued REG share for each UBA or UBP share they hold, calculated to be about $20.40 per share based on Regency’s closing share price on May 17, 2023. Post-merger, Regency shareholders will enjoy 93% ownership of the combined company, while the rest 7% will go to Urstadt Biddle shareholders.



The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Regency's core operating earnings, including roughly $9 million of annual cost savings benefit. The merger also preserves Regency’s strong balance sheet and flexibility for further growth, maintaining a pro forma leverage at the low end of its 5.0X-5.5X target range.



The merger is expected to close late in the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to the approval of UBA and UBP shareholders and other customary closing conditions. The stockholders of UBP holding approximately 68% of UBP's voting rights have entered into an agreement to vote in favor of the transaction.



The deal will combine two highly aligned portfolios of high-quality, open-air shopping centers that are predominantly anchored by grocery stores and located in premier suburban trade areas. Both companies have a successful track record of owning and operating best-in-class retail properties with strong tenant rosters and high occupancy rates.

Conclusion

In an industry where strategic alignments can bring about significant growth and value creation, this merger signals a promising future for Regency and Urstadt Biddle shareholders.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

