Regency Centers (REG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Regency Centers Corp (Symbol: REG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.13, changing hands as high as $63.51 per share. Regency Centers Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, REG's low point in its 52 week range is $51.97 per share, with $78.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.40. The REG DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
