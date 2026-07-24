Regency Centers to Post Q2 Earnings: Is It a Portfolio Must-Have Stock?

Regency Centers Corp. REG is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 29, after the closing bell. The company’s quarterly results are likely to display year-over-year growth in revenues and funds from operations (FFO) per share.

In the last reported quarter, this Jacksonville, FL-based retail real estate investment trust’s (REIT) NAREIT FFO per share of $1.20 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21. Results reflected a year-over-year improvement in same-property NOI driven by strong leasing.

Over the trailing four quarters, the company’s FFO per share exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate on two occasions and met on the other two, with the average beat being 0.69%. This is depicted in the graph below:

Regency Centers Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Regency Centers Corporation price-eps-surprise | Regency Centers Corporation Quote

In this article, we will dive deep into the U.S. retail real estate market environment and the company's fundamentals and analyze the factors that may have contributed to its second-quarter 2026 performance.

US Retail Real Estate Market in Q2

The second-quarter 2026 U.S. retail market showed signs of stabilization, as shopping-center demand returned to positive territory and vacancy remained near historically low levels. Limited new construction continued to support rent growth, while resilient consumer spending favored grocery, discount and other value-oriented retailers. However, uneven regional trends and rising pressure on lower- and middle-income households kept the operating backdrop mixed.

Per the Cushman & Wakefield report, net absorption reached 708,000 square feet, while national vacancy remained broadly stable at 6%, up only 3 basis points sequentially and still below the historical average of 7.4%. Limited construction continued to support market fundamentals, with just 2.3 million square feet delivered during the quarter and the development pipeline accounting for less than 0.3% of existing inventory.

Asking rents increased 2.2% year over year to $25.65 per square foot, supported by tight availability and muted new supply. The West led demand growth with 1.3 million square feet of positive absorption and was the only region to record a decline in vacancy. In contrast, the South posted a slight rise in vacancy as earlier population growth encouraged new development, creating temporary lease-up pressure in markets such as Atlanta, Houston, Washington and Dallas-Fort Worth. Even so, rents in the South advanced 3.3% year over year, the strongest growth among all regions.

Consumer spending remained resilient despite higher energy costs. Retail sales rose 6.9% year over year, or 5.4% excluding gasoline stations, while unemployment stayed low at 4.2%. However, inflation outpaced wage growth in April and May, increasing pressure on lower- and middle-income households. This widening spending divide is likely to favor grocery, discount, value and health-and-wellness retailers over discretionary categories.

Factors at Play for Regency

Considering the above scenario, Regency Centers’ second-quarter 2026 performance is likely to have benefited from its grocery-anchored portfolio, resilient foot traffic and strong tenant demand. First-quarter foot traffic rose 2.3% and accelerated to 3% in April, while bad debt remained near record lows. Demand from grocers, restaurants, health and wellness concepts, and off-price retailers is likely to have supported occupancy, rents and leasing spreads.

Regency’s more than $600 million development and redevelopment pipeline, carrying blended returns above 9%, may have boosted total NOI growth. The company maintained full-year same-property NOI growth guidance of 3.25%-3.75% and total NOI growth above 6%, backed by project deliveries, prior acquisitions and a strong balance sheet. However, management expected second-quarter same-property NOI growth to fall below the full-year range because of a tougher expense comparison.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for REG’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $404.99 million, indicating a 6.3% increase from the year-ago quarter.

The company’s activities during the to-be-reported quarter were inadequate to garner analysts’ confidence. The consensus mark for quarterly FFO per share has remained unchanged at $1.20 over the past three months. The figure implies growth of 3.45% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for Regency

Our proven model predicts a surprise in terms of FFO per share for Regency this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an FFO beat, which is the case here.

Regency currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.68%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .

Other Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are two other stocks from the retail REIT sector — Kimco Realty KIM and Simon Property Group SPG — that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to report a surprise this quarter.

Kimco Realty, slated to release quarterly numbers on Aug. 4, has an Earnings ESP of +0.63% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Simon Property Group, scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Aug. 10, has an Earnings ESP of +1.21% and carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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Regency Centers Corporation (REG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.