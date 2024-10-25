Regency Centers initiated with an Overweight at KeyBanc

KeyBanc initiated coverage of Regency Centers (REG) with an Overweight rating and $80 price target The company owns and operates one of the highest quality, open-air shopping center portfolios in the public markets, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Regency is in a unique position heading into 2025 and 2026 given its improving internal growth profile, development platform that is positioned to create value through accretive investments at a point in the cycle where there is little new development taking place, and strong balance sheet with below-average leverage.

