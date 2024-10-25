News & Insights

Stocks

Regency Centers initiated with an Overweight at KeyBanc

October 25, 2024 — 07:31 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

KeyBanc initiated coverage of Regency Centers (REG) with an Overweight rating and $80 price target The company owns and operates one of the highest quality, open-air shopping center portfolios in the public markets, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says Regency is in a unique position heading into 2025 and 2026 given its improving internal growth profile, development platform that is positioned to create value through accretive investments at a point in the cycle where there is little new development taking place, and strong balance sheet with below-average leverage.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on REG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.