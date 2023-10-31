Regency Centers (FRA:RRC) Price Target Increased by 56.04% to 64.75

The average one-year price target for Regency Centers (FRA:RRC) has been revised to 64.75 / share. This is an increase of 56.04% from the prior estimate of 41.50 dated September 6, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 58.63 to a high of 72.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.80% from the latest reported closing price of 54.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1063 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regency Centers. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 3.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRC is 0.25%, a decrease of 1.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 180,104K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Principal Financial Group holds 7,240K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,248K shares, representing a decrease of 0.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 3.59% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,963K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,747K shares, representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 3.00% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,497K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,768K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 0.20% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 6,158K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,158K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 6.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,345K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,292K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRC by 5.91% over the last quarter.

