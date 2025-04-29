REGENCY CENTERS Earnings Results: $REG Reports Quarterly Earnings

REGENCY CENTERS ($REG) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $1.15 per share, beating estimates of $0.56 by $0.59. The company also reported revenue of $380,910,000, beating estimates of $375,651,764 by $5,258,236.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $REG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

REGENCY CENTERS Insider Trading Activity

REGENCY CENTERS insiders have traded $REG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN E JR STEIN (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $5,482,000 .

. LISA PALMER (President and CEO) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,831,575

MICHAEL J MAS (EVP and CFO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,472,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

REGENCY CENTERS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 249 institutional investors add shares of REGENCY CENTERS stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

REGENCY CENTERS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $REG in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/04/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for REGENCY CENTERS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $REG forecast page.

REGENCY CENTERS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $REG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $79.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Dori Kesten from Wells Fargo set a target price of $79.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Todd Thomas from KeyBanc set a target price of $80.0 on 11/04/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.