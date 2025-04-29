REGENCY CENTERS Earnings Results: $REG Reports Quarterly Earnings

REGENCY CENTERS ($REG) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $1.15 per share, beating estimates of $0.56 by $0.59. The company also reported revenue of $380,910,000, beating estimates of $375,651,764 by $5,258,236.
REGENCY CENTERS Insider Trading Activity
REGENCY CENTERS insiders have traded $REG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARTIN E JR STEIN (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $5,482,000.
- LISA PALMER (President and CEO) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,831,575
- MICHAEL J MAS (EVP and CFO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,472,000
REGENCY CENTERS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 249 institutional investors add shares of REGENCY CENTERS stock to their portfolio, and 233 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- INVESCO LTD. added 2,944,854 shares (+121.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $217,713,056
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 1,086,797 shares (+64.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,346,902
- APG ASSET MANAGEMENT US INC. removed 1,040,615 shares (-34.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,932,666
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 734,210 shares (+51.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,280,145
- HEITMAN REAL ESTATE SECURITIES LLC added 705,150 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,131,739
- AEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT L P removed 632,522 shares (-99.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,762,351
- CALIFORNIA PUBLIC EMPLOYEES RETIREMENT SYSTEM added 449,110 shares (+137.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,202,702
REGENCY CENTERS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $REG in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/04/2024
REGENCY CENTERS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REG recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $REG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $79.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Dori Kesten from Wells Fargo set a target price of $79.0 on 03/26/2025
- Todd Thomas from KeyBanc set a target price of $80.0 on 11/04/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
