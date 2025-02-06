Regency Centers Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results and 2025 Guidance

Regency Centers Corporation reported Q4 2024 financial results, highlighting net income, FFO growth, and record high property occupancy.

Regency Centers Corporation reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024, showing a slight year-over-year decrease in net income for the fourth quarter but an increase for the full year. The company noted a Nareit FFO of $1.09 per diluted share for Q4 and $4.30 for the full year, with core operating earnings also rising. Occupancy rates reached record highs, with a Same Property portfolio leased at 96.7%. Regency executed over 8 million square feet in new leases during the year and commenced over $35 million in new development projects. The company also raised $100 million through an at-the-market program and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.705 per share. Looking ahead, Regency provided initial guidance for 2025, projecting increases in earnings and solid same-property NOI growth. CEO Lisa Palmer highlighted strong tenant demand and a robust operational performance as key drivers of their success.

Regency Centers reported a Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of $2.11 per diluted share for the full year 2024, up from $2.04 in 2023, indicating a year-over-year improvement in profitability.

The company achieved a record high occupancy rate of 96.7% in its Same Property portfolio, a significant increase of 100 basis points year-over-year, demonstrating robust tenant demand.

Regency Centers executed 8.1 million square feet of new and renewal leases during 2024 at a blended rent spread of +9.5% on a cash basis, reinforcing strong rental growth.

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.705 per share, reaffirming its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased compared to the same period in 2023, primarily due to an impairment charge of $14.3 million, which could raise concerns about asset valuations.

The guidance for Same Property NOI growth in 2025 is projected to be lower than the previous year's actual growth, indicating potential challenges in sustaining previous performance levels.

Regency's reliance on financing through forward sale agreements to raise $100 million indicates possible cash flow pressures that may raise investor concerns regarding its future funding capabilities.

What are Regency Centers' Q4 2024 financial results?

Regency Centers reported Q4 2024 net income of $83.1 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $86.4 million in Q4 2023.

How did Regency Centers perform in the full year 2024?

For the full year 2024, Regency Centers achieved net income of $386.7 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, up from $359.5 million in 2023.

What are the 2025 earnings projections for Regency Centers?

Regency Centers projects 2025 net income per diluted share between $2.25 and $2.31, with Nareit FFO per share forecasted at $4.52 to $4.58.

What was the occupancy rate for Regency Centers as of December 31, 2024?

As of December 31, 2024, Regency's Same Property portfolio was 96.7% leased, marking a record high.

When is the next shareholder dividend payment due?

The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.705 per share is payable on April 2, 2025, to shareholders recorded as of March 12, 2025.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency Centers”, “Regency” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: REG) today reported financial and operating results for the period ended December 31, 2024 and provided initial 2025 earnings guidance. For the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders was $0.46 per diluted share and $0.47 per diluted share, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders was $2.11 per diluted share and $2.04 per diluted share, respectively.







Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Highlights









Reported Nareit FFO of $1.09 per diluted share for the fourth quarter, and $4.30 per diluted share for the full year



Reported Nareit FFO of $1.09 per diluted share for the fourth quarter, and $4.30 per diluted share for the full year



Reported Core Operating Earnings of $1.04 per diluted share for the fourth quarter, and $4.13 per diluted share for the full year



Reported Core Operating Earnings of $1.04 per diluted share for the fourth quarter, and $4.13 per diluted share for the full year



Generated Core Operating Earnings per share growth exceeding 5% for the full year, excluding the collection of receivables reserved during 2020 and 2021



Generated Core Operating Earnings per share growth exceeding 5% for the full year, excluding the collection of receivables reserved during 2020 and 2021



Increased Same Property NOI for the fourth quarter by 4.0% year-over-year, and for the full year by 3.6%, excluding lease termination fees and the collection of receivables reserved during 2020 and 2021



Increased Same Property NOI for the fourth quarter by 4.0% year-over-year, and for the full year by 3.6%, excluding lease termination fees and the collection of receivables reserved during 2020 and 2021



Increased Same Property percent leased by 60 basis points sequentially and 100 basis points year-over-year to a new record high of 96.7%



Increased Same Property percent leased by 60 basis points sequentially and 100 basis points year-over-year to a new record high of 96.7%



Increased Same Property shop percent leased by 40 basis points sequentially and 60 basis points year-over-year to a new record high of 94.1%



Increased Same Property shop percent leased by 40 basis points sequentially and 60 basis points year-over-year to a new record high of 94.1%



Executed 8.1 million square feet of comparable new and renewal leases during the full year at blended rent spreads of +9.5% on a cash basis and +19.0% on a straight-lined basis



Executed 8.1 million square feet of comparable new and renewal leases during the full year at blended rent spreads of +9.5% on a cash basis and +19.0% on a straight-lined basis



Started over $35 million of new development and redevelopment projects in the fourth quarter, bringing year-to-date total project starts to $258 million



Started over $35 million of new development and redevelopment projects in the fourth quarter, bringing year-to-date total project starts to $258 million



As of December 31, 2024, Regency's in-process development and redevelopment projects had estimated net project costs of $497 million



As of December 31, 2024, Regency's in-process development and redevelopment projects had estimated net project costs of $497 million



Acquired University Commons – Austin in the fourth quarter, an H-E-B anchored shopping center in the Austin, TX MSA



Acquired University Commons – Austin in the fourth quarter, an H-E-B anchored shopping center in the Austin, TX MSA



Raised $100 million of common stock on a forward basis through the Company's at-the-market ("ATM") program at an average price of $74.66 per share



Raised $100 million of common stock on a forward basis through the Company's at-the-market ("ATM") program at an average price of $74.66 per share



Pro-rata net debt and preferred stock to operating EBITDA



at December 31, 2024 was 5.2x



Pro-rata net debt and preferred stock to operating EBITDA re at December 31, 2024 was 5.2x



Subsequent to quarter end, on February 4, 2025, Regency's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.705 per share











“We are proud to report another year of exceptional performance, driven by robust tenant demand at our shopping centers and significant value creation through our investments platform,” said Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We closed the year at record-high occupancy levels accompanied by strong rent growth, as well as our highest annual volume of development and redevelopment starts in nearly 20 years. Our solid operating fundamentals, disciplined development strategy, and balance sheet position, combined with the hard work of our team, provide a strong foundation for sustained earnings growth.”







Financial Results









Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders









For the three months ended December 31, 2024, Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders was $83.1 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of $86.4 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023.





Net Income in the fourth quarter of 2024 includes an impairment charge of $14.3 million, or $0.08 per diluted share.







For the three months ended December 31, 2024, Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders was $83.1 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of $86.4 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023.



For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders was $386.7 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, compared to Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders of $359.5 million, or $2.04 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023.













Nareit FFO









For the three months ended December 31, 2024, Nareit FFO was $199.5 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, compared to $190.0 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023.



For the three months ended December 31, 2024, Nareit FFO was $199.5 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, compared to $190.0 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023.



For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, Nareit FFO was $790.9 million, or $4.30 per diluted share, compared to $736.1 million, or $4.15 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023.









Core Operating Earnings









For the three months ended December 31, 2024, Core Operating Earnings was $190.6 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, compared to $184.4 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023.



For the three months ended December 31, 2024, Core Operating Earnings was $190.6 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, compared to $184.4 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023.



For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, Core Operating Earnings was $760.7 million, or $4.13 per diluted share, compared to $700.9 million, or $3.95 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023.









Portfolio Performance









Same Property NOI









Fourth quarter 2024 Same Property Net Operating Income ("NOI"), excluding lease termination fees and the collection of receivables reserved during 2020 and 2021, increased by 4.0% compared to the same period in 2023.





Same Property base rents contributed 3.3% to Same Property NOI growth in the fourth quarter of 2024.







Fourth quarter 2024 Same Property Net Operating Income (“NOI”), excluding lease termination fees and the collection of receivables reserved during 2020 and 2021, increased by 4.0% compared to the same period in 2023.



Full year 2024 Same Property NOI, excluding lease termination fees and the collection of receivables reserved during 2020 and 2021, increased by 3.6% compared to the same period in 2023.





Same Property base rents contributed 2.9% to Same Property NOI growth in the full year 2024.







Full year 2024 Same Property NOI, excluding lease termination fees and the collection of receivables reserved during 2020 and 2021, increased by 3.6% compared to the same period in 2023.







Occupancy









As of December 31, 2024, Regency's Same Property portfolio was 96.7% leased, an increase of 60 basis points sequentially, and an increase of 100 basis points compared to December 31, 2023.





Same Property anchor percent leased, which includes spaces greater than or equal to 10,000 square feet, was 98.3%, an increase of 130 basis points compared to December 31, 2023.





Same Property shop percent leased, which includes spaces less than 10,000 square feet, was 94.1%, an increase of 60 basis points compared to December 31, 2023.







As of December 31, 2024, Regency’s Same Property portfolio was 96.7% leased, an increase of 60 basis points sequentially, and an increase of 100 basis points compared to December 31, 2023.



As of December 31, 2024, Regency’s Same Property portfolio was 93.7% commenced, an increase of 100 basis points sequentially and an increase of 80 basis points compared to December 31, 2023.









Leasing Activity









During the three months ended December 31, 2024, Regency executed approximately 2.3 million square feet of comparable new and renewal leases at a blended cash rent spread of +10.8% and a blended straight-lined rent spread of +20.2%.



During the three months ended December 31, 2024, Regency executed approximately 2.3 million square feet of comparable new and renewal leases at a blended cash rent spread of +10.8% and a blended straight-lined rent spread of +20.2%.



During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company executed approximately 8.1 million square feet of comparable new and renewal leases at a blended cash rent spread of +9.5% and a blended straight-lined rent spread of +19.0%.









Capital Allocation and Balance Sheet









Developments and Redevelopments









During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company started development and redevelopment projects with estimated net project costs of approximately $258 million, at the Company's share, including more than $35 million of starts during the fourth quarter.



During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the Company started development and redevelopment projects with estimated net project costs of approximately $258 million, at the Company’s share, including more than $35 million of starts during the fourth quarter.



As of December 31, 2024, Regency’s in-process development and redevelopment projects had estimated net project costs of $497 million at the Company’s share, 39% of which has been incurred to date.









Property Transactions









During the full year 2024, the Company completed acquisitions for a combined total of approximately $92 million and dispositions for a combined total of approximately $112 million, each at Regency's share





During the fourth quarter, the Company, with its institutional joint venture partner, acquired University Commons – Austin in Round Rock, Texas, a suburb of Austin, for approximately $14 million, at Regency's share.





During the fourth quarter, the Company disposed of two small office buildings in Greenwich, Connecticut, for approximately $5 million, at Regency’s share.







During the full year 2024, the Company completed acquisitions for a combined total of approximately $92 million and dispositions for a combined total of approximately $112 million, each at Regency's share



Subsequent to year end, Regency acquired its partner’s interest in Putnam Plaza in Carmel, NY for approximately $10 million, effective January 1, 2025, and now owns 100% of the asset.









Balance Sheet









During the fourth quarter, Regency entered into forward sale agreements to sell $100 million of common stock through the Company's ATM program, at an average price of $74.66 per share. Under the terms of its forward sale agreements, the Company has until December of 2025 to settle the transactions. Regency intends to use the proceeds to fund future investments and for general corporate purposes.



During the fourth quarter, Regency entered into forward sale agreements to sell $100 million of common stock through the Company’s ATM program, at an average price of $74.66 per share. Under the terms of its forward sale agreements, the Company has until December of 2025 to settle the transactions. Regency intends to use the proceeds to fund future investments and for general corporate purposes.



As of December 31, 2024, Regency had approximately $1.4 billion of capacity under its revolving credit facility.



As of December 31, 2024, Regency had approximately $1.4 billion of capacity under its revolving credit facility.



As of December 31, 2024, Regency's pro-rata net debt and preferred stock to operating EBITDAre was 5.2x.



was 5.2x.













Common and Preferred Dividends









On February 4, 2025, Regency's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.705 per share. The dividend is payable on April 2, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 12, 2025.



On February 4, 2025, Regency’s Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.705 per share. The dividend is payable on April 2, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 12, 2025.



On February 4, 2025, Regency's Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's Series A preferred stock of $0.390625 per share. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2025, to shareholders of record as of April 15, 2025.



On February 4, 2025, Regency’s Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s Series A preferred stock of $0.390625 per share. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2025, to shareholders of record as of April 15, 2025.



On February 4, 2025, Regency’s Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s Series B preferred stock of $0.367200 per share. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2025, to shareholders of record as of April 15, 2025.













2025 Guidance







Regency Centers is hereby providing initial 2025 guidance, as summarized in the table below. Please refer to the Company's fourth quarter 2024 "Earnings Presentation" and "Quarterly Supplemental" for additional detail. All materials are posted on the Company's website at investors.regencycenters.com.



investors.regencycenters.com



.











Full Year 2025 Guidance (in thousands, except per share data)









2024 Actual









2025 Guidance



























Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders per diluted share





$2.11





$2.25 - $2.31









































Nareit Funds From Operations (“Nareit FFO”) per diluted share





$4.30





$4.52 - $4.58









































Core Operating Earnings per diluted share



(1)







$4.13





$4.30 - $4.36









































Same property NOI growth without termination fees



(2)







3.6%





+3.2% to +4.0%









































Non-cash revenues



(3)







$45,047





+/-$45,000









































G&A expense, net



(4)







$96,519





$93,000-$96,000









































Interest expense, net and Preferred stock dividends



(5)







$214,815





$231,000-$234,000









































Management, transaction and other fees





$26,911





+/-$27,000









































Development and Redevelopment spend





$228,847





+/-$250,000









































Acquisitions





$91,905





+/-$135,000











Cap rate (weighted average)







6.4%





+/- 5.5%









































Dispositions





$111,850





+/-$75,000











Cap rate (weighted average)







5.4%





+/- 6.0%









































Share/unit issuances





$0





$100,000









































Share/unit repurchases





$200,000





$0









































Merger-related transition expense





$7,718





$0

































Note: Figures above represent 100% of Regency's consolidated entities and its pro-rata share of unconsolidated real estate partnerships, with the exception of items that are net of noncontrolling interests including per share data, "Development and Redevelopment spend", "Acquisitions", and "Dispositions".















Core Operating Earnings excludes from





Nareit





FFO: (





) transaction related income or expenses; (ii) gains or losses from the early extinguishment of debt; (iii) certain non-cash components of earnings derived from straight-line rents, above and below market rent amortization, and debt and derivative mark-to-market amortization; and (iv) other amounts as they occur.















(2)



2024 Same property NOI growth excludes $4.4M of collections of 2020/2021 reserves in 2023, with growth of 3.1% when not excluded.















(3)



Includes above and below market rent amortization and straight-line rents, and excludes debt and derivative mark to market amortization.















(4)



Represents "General & administrative, net" before gains or losses on deferred compensation plan, as reported on supplemental pages 5 and 7 and calculated on a pro rata basis.















Includes debt and derivative mark to market amortization, and is net of interest income.



















Conference Call Information







To discuss Regency's fourth quarter results and provide further business updates, management will host a conference call on Friday, February 7th at 11:00 a.m. ET. Dial-in and webcast information is below.



at 11:00 a.m. ET. Dial-in and webcast information is below.









Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call













Date:





Friday, February 7, 2025









Time:





11:00 a.m. ET









Dial#:





877-407-0789 or 201-689-8562









Webcast:







Fourth Quarter 2024 Webcast Link



















Webcast Archive –



Investor Relations



page under



Events & Webcasts













About Regency Centers Corporation (Nasdaq: REG)







Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.



RegencyCenters.com



.







Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders to Nareit FFO, Core Operating Earnings, and Adjusted Funds from Operations –







Actual (in thousands, except per share amounts)















For the Periods Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023















Three Months Ended





















Year Ended





























2024





















2023





















2024





















2023



















Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders to Nareit FFO:



















































































































Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders









$





83,066

















86,361













$





386,738

















359,500













Adjustments to reconcile to Nareit Funds From Operations



(1)



:

























































Depreciation and amortization (excluding FF&E)













102,816

















105,849

















422,581

















378,400













Gain on sale of real estate, net of tax













(1,216





)













(2,690





)













(35,069





)













(3,822





)









Provision for impairment of real estate













14,304

















-

















14,304

















-













Exchangeable operating partnership units













502

















518

















2,338

















2,008















Nareit Funds From Operations











$





199,472

















190,038













$





790,892

















736,086





































































Nareit FFO per share (diluted)









$





1.09

















1.02













$





4.30

















4.15













Weighted average shares (diluted)













182,900

















185,948

















184,139

















177,324







































































Reconciliation of Nareit FFO to Core Operating Earnings:



















































































































Nareit Funds From Operations









$





199,472

















190,038













$





790,892

















736,086













Adjustments to reconcile to Core Operating Earnings



(1)



:

























































Not Comparable Items

























































Merger transition costs













649

















3,109

















7,718

















4,620













Loss (gain) on early extinguishment of debt













-

















(99





)













180

















(99





)









Certain Non-Cash Items

























































Straight-line rent













(6,073





)













(3,745





)













(22,980





)













(11,060





)









Uncollectible straight-line rent













547

















1,124

















2,446

















(1,174





)









Above/below market rent amortization, net













(5,521





)













(7,731





)













(23,431





)













(29,869





)









Debt and derivative mark-to-market amortization













1,504

















1,685

















5,837

















2,352















Core Operating Earnings











$





190,578

















184,381

















760,662

















700,856





































































Core Operating Earnings per share (diluted)









$





1.04

















0.99













$





4.13

















3.95













Weighted average shares (diluted)













182,900

















185,948

















184,139

















177,324





































































Weighted Average Shares For Diluted Earnings per Share













181,803

















184,963

















183,040

















176,371





































































Weighted Average Shares For Diluted FFO and Core Operating Earnings per Share













182,900

















185,948

















184,139

















177,324







































































Reconciliation of Core Operating Earnings to Adjusted Funds from Operations:



















































































































Core Operating Earnings









$





190,578

















184,381













$





760,662

















700,856













Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted Funds from Operations



(1)



:

























































Operating capital expenditures













(47,061





)













(47,511





)













(138,229





)













(112,694





)









Debt cost and derivative adjustments













2,122

















1,690

















8,391

















6,739













Stock-based compensation













4,471

















4,154

















18,549

















17,277















Adjusted Funds from Operations











$





150,110

















142,714













$





649,373

















612,178



















(1) Includes Regency's consolidated entities and its pro-rata share of unconsolidated real estate partnerships, net of pro-rata share attributable to noncontrolling interests.

















Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders to Pro-Rata Same Property NOI –







Actual (in thousands)















For the Periods Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023















Three Months Ended

















Year Ended





























2024

















2023





















2024

















2023













































Net income attributable to common shareholders









$83,066









86,361













$386,738









359,500













Less:

































Management, transaction, and other fees













(7,978





)





(6,731





)













(27,874





)





(26,954





)









Other



(1)















(12,516





)





(11,767





)













(49,944





)





(46,084





)









Plus:

































Depreciation and amortization













95,206









98,909

















394,714









352,282













General and administrative













26,022









26,558

















101,465









97,806













Other operating expense













1,504









4,741

















10,867









9,459













Other expense, net













59,362









38,632

















154,260









147,824













Equity in income of investments in real estate partnerships excluded from NOI



(2)















14,601









10,822

















54,040









46,088













Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests













2,200









2,260

















9,452









6,310













Preferred stock dividends













3,411









3,413

















13,650









5,057













NOI













264,878









253,198

















1,047,368









951,288













































Less non-same property NOI



(3)















(27,845





)





(24,817





)













(107,520





)





(36,246





)











































Same Property NOI











$237,033









228,381













$939,848









915,042















% change

















3.8









%





















2.7









%

















































Same Property NOI without Termination Fees











$235,352









226,951













$934,974









907,172















% change

















3.7









%





















3.1









%

















































Same Property NOI without Termination Fees or Redevelopments











$200,013









194,257













$794,903









776,762















% change

















3.0









%





















2.3









%

















































Same Property NOI without Termination Fees or Collection of 2020/2021 Reserves











$235,352









226,278













$934,974









902,763















% change

















4.0









%





















3.6









%





















(1) Includes straight-line rental income and expense, net of reserves, above and below market rent amortization, other fees, and noncontrolling interests.









(2) Includes non-NOI expenses incurred at our unconsolidated real estate partnerships, such as, but not limited to, straight-line rental income, above and below market rent amortization, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and real estate gains and impairments.









(3) Includes revenues and expenses attributable to Non-Same Property, Projects in Development, corporate activities, and noncontrolling interests.















Same Property NOI is a key non-GAAP pro-rata measure used by management in evaluating the operating performance of Regency’s properties. The Company provides a reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders to pro-rata Same Property NOI.





Reported results are preliminary and not final until the filing of the Company’s Form 10-K with the SEC and, therefore, remain subject to adjustment.





The Company has published forward-looking statements and additional financial information in its fourth quarter 2024 supplemental package that may help investors estimate earnings. A copy of the Company’s fourth quarter 2024 supplemental package will be available on the Company's website at



investors.regencycenters.com



or by written request to: Investor Relations, Regency Centers Corporation, One Independent Drive, Suite 114, Jacksonville, Florida, 32202. The supplemental package contains more detailed financial and property results including financial statements, an outstanding debt summary, acquisition and development activity, investments in partnerships, information pertaining to securities issued other than common stock, property details, a significant tenant rent report and a lease expiration table in addition to earnings and valuation guidance assumptions. The information provided in the supplemental package is unaudited and includes non-GAAP measures, and there can be no assurance that the information will not vary from the final information in the Company’s Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024. Regency may, but assumes no obligation to, update information in the supplemental package from time to time.







Non-GAAP Disclosure







We believe these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to our Board of Directors, management and investors regarding certain trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare our performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, purposes of determining management incentive compensation and budgeting, forecasting and planning purposes.





We do not consider non-GAAP measures an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, rather they supplement GAAP measures by providing additional information we believe to be useful to our shareholders. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is they may exclude significant expense and income items that are required by GAAP to be recognized in our consolidated financial statements. In addition, they reflect the exercise of management’s judgment about which expense and income items are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures we use to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are provided. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be relied upon in evaluating the financial condition, results of operations or future prospects of the Company.





Nareit FFO is a commonly used measure of REIT performance, which the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“Nareit”) defines as net income, computed in accordance with GAAP, excluding gains on sale and impairments of real estate, net of tax, plus depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Regency computes Nareit FFO for all periods presented in accordance with Nareit's definition. Since Nareit FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and gains on sales and impairments of real estate, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact on operations from trends in percent leased, rental rates, operating costs, acquisition and development activities, and financing costs. This provides a perspective of the Company’s financial performance not immediately apparent from net income determined in accordance with GAAP. Thus, Nareit FFO is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure of the Company's operating performance, which does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP; and, therefore, should not be considered a substitute measure of cash flows from operations. The Company provides a reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders to Nareit FFO.





Core Operating Earnings is an additional performance measure that excludes from Nareit FFO: (i) transaction related income or expenses; (ii) gains or losses from the early extinguishment of debt; (iii) certain non-cash components of earnings derived from above and below market rent amortization, straight-line rents, and amortization of mark-to-market of debt adjustments; and (iv) other amounts as they occur. The Company provides a reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders to Nareit FFO to Core Operating Earnings.





Adjusted Funds From Operations is an additional performance measure used by Regency that reflects cash available to fund the Company’s business needs and distribution to shareholders. AFFO is calculated by adjusting Core Operating Earnings ("COE") for (i) capital expenditures necessary to maintain and lease the Company’s portfolio of properties, (ii) debt cost and derivative adjustments and (iii) stock-based compensation. The Company provides a reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders to Nareit FFO, to Core Operating Earnings, and to Adjusted Funds from Operations.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this document regarding anticipated financial, business, legal or other outcomes including business and market conditions, outlook and other similar statements relating to Regency’s future events, developments, or financial or operational performance or results such as our 2025 Guidance, are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “guidance,” and other similar language. However, the absence of these or similar words or expressions does not mean a statement is not forward-looking. While we believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable when made, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance these expectations will be attained, and it is possible actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Our operations are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in our Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 (“2024 Form 10-K”) under Item 1A. When considering an investment in our securities, you should carefully read and consider these risks, together with all other information in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings and submissions to the SEC. If any of the events described in the risk factors actually occur, our business, financial condition or operating results, as well as the market price of our securities, could be materially adversely affected. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made, and Regency undertakes no duty to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise, except as to the extent required by law. These risks and events include, without limitation:







Risk Factors Related to the Current Economic and Geopolitical Environments







Interest rates in the current economic environment may adversely impact our cost to borrow, real estate valuation, and stock price. Economic challenges and policy changes may adversely impact our tenants and our business. Unfavorable developments that may affect the banking and financial services industry could adversely affect our business, liquidity and financial condition, and overall results of operations. Current geopolitical challenges could impact the U.S. economy and consumer spending and our results of operations and financial condition.







Risk Factors Related to Pandemics or other Public Health Crises







Pandemics or other public health crises may adversely affect our tenants financial condition, the profitability of our properties, and our access to the capital markets and could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition.







Risk Factors Related to Operating Retail-Based Shopping Centers







Economic and market conditions may adversely affect the retail industry and consequently reduce our revenues and cash flow, and increase our operating expenses. Shifts in retail trends, sales, and delivery methods between brick-and-mortar stores, e-commerce, home delivery, and curbside pick-up may adversely impact our revenues, results of operations, and cash flows. Changing economic and retail market conditions in geographic areas where our properties are concentrated may reduce our revenues and cash flow. Our success depends on the continued presence and success of our “anchor” tenants. A percentage of our revenues are derived from “local” tenants and our net income may be adversely impacted if these tenants are not successful, or if the demand for the types or mix of tenants significantly change. We may be unable to collect balances due from tenants in bankruptcy. Many of our costs and expenses associated with operating our properties may remain constant or increase, even if our lease income decreases. Compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and other building, fire, and safety regulations may have a material negative effect on us.







Risk Factors Related to Real Estate Investments







Our real estate assets may decline in value and be subject to impairment losses which may reduce our net income. We face risks associated with development, redevelopment, and expansion of properties. We face risks associated with the development of mixed-use commercial properties. We face risks associated with the acquisition of properties. We may be unable to sell properties when desired because of market conditions. Changes in tax laws could impact our acquisition or disposition of real estate.







Risk Factors Related to the Environment Affecting Our Properties







Climate change may adversely impact our properties, some of which may be more vulnerable due to their geographic location, and may lead to additional compliance obligations and costs. Costs of environmental remediation may adversely impact our financial performance and reduce our cash flow.







Risk Factors Related to Corporate Matters







An increased focus on metrics and reporting related to environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors by investors and other stakeholders may impose additional costs and expose us to new risks. An uninsured loss or a loss that exceeds the insurance coverage on our properties may subject us to loss of capital and revenue on those properties. Failure to attract and retain key personnel may adversely affect our business and operations.







Risk Factors Related to Our Partnerships and Joint Ventures







We do not have voting control over all of the properties owned in our real estate partnerships and joint ventures, so we are unable to ensure that our objectives will be pursued. The termination of our partnerships may adversely affect our cash flow, operating results, and our ability to make distributions to stock and unit holders.







Risk Factors Related to Funding Strategies and Capital Structure







Our ability to sell properties and fund acquisitions and developments may be adversely impacted by higher market capitalization rates and lower NOI at our properties which may adversely affect results of operations and financial condition. We depend on external sources of capital, which may not be available in the future on favorable terms or at all. Our debt financing may adversely affect our business and financial condition. Covenants in our debt agreements may restrict our operating activities and adversely affect our financial condition. Increases in interest rates would cause our borrowing costs to rise and negatively impact our results of operations. Hedging activity may expose us to risks, including the risks that a counterparty will not perform and that the hedge will not yield the economic benefits we anticipate, which may adversely affect us.







Risk Factors Related to Information Management and Technology







The unauthorized access, use, theft or destruction of tenant or employee personal, financial or other data, or of Regency's proprietary or confidential information stored in our information systems or by third parties on our behalf, could impact operations, and expose us to potential liabilities and material adverse financial impact. Any actual or perceived failure to comply with new or existing laws, regulations and other requirements relating to the privacy, security and processing of personal information could adversely affect our business, results of operations, or financial condition. The use of technology based on artificial intelligence presents risks relating to confidentiality, creation of inaccurate and flawed outputs and emerging regulatory risk, any or all of which may adversely affect our business and results of operations.







Risk Factors Related to Taxes and the Parent Company’s Qualification as a REIT







If the Parent Company fails to qualify as a REIT for federal income tax purposes, it would be subject to federal income tax at regular corporate rates. Dividends paid by REITs generally do not qualify for reduced tax rates. Certain non-U.S. stockholders may be subject to U.S. federal income tax on gain recognized on a disposition of our common stock if the Parent Company does not qualify as a “domestically controlled” REIT. Legislative or other actions affecting REITs may have a negative effect on us or our investors. Complying with REIT requirements may limit our ability to hedge effectively and may cause us to incur tax liabilities. Partnership tax audit rules could have a material adverse effect.







Risk Factors Related to the Company’s Common Stock







Restrictions on the ownership of the Parent Company’s capital stock to preserve its REIT status may delay or prevent a change in control. The issuance of the Parent Company's capital stock may delay or prevent a change in control. Ownership in the Parent Company may be diluted in the future. The Parent Company’s amended and restated bylaws provides that the courts located in the State of Florida will be the sole and exclusive forum for substantially all disputes between us and our stockholders, which could limit our stockholders’ ability to obtain a favorable judicial forum for disputes with us or our directors, officers, or employees. There is no assurance that we will continue to pay dividends at current or historical rates.





