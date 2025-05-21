Regency Centers Corporation Releases 2024 Corporate Responsibility and Climate Risk Reports

Regency Centers releases 2024 Corporate Responsibility and TCFD-aligned Climate Risk Reports, emphasizing sustainability and community impact.

Quiver AI Summary

Regency Centers Corporation has released its 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report and a Climate Risk Report aligned with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). These reports emphasize the company's commitment to corporate responsibility and transparency regarding climate-related risks and opportunities. Key achievements highlighted include a record-high employee engagement score, numerous awards for workplace wellness and gender equality, significant contributions to charitable causes, and advancements toward sustainability goals, such as a 23% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from a 2019 baseline. The reports underscore Regency's focus on integrating climate considerations into its business strategy, contributing positively to communities while creating long-term value for shareholders.

Potential Positives

Release of the 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report and TCFD-aligned Climate Risk Report demonstrates the company's commitment to transparency and corporate responsibility.

Achieved record-high Employee Engagement score of 88% for the second consecutive year, indicating a strong and engaged workforce.

Significant progress toward the 2030 Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions reduction target with a cumulative reduction of 23% from the 2019 baseline.

Ranked on Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies List, enhancing the company's reputation and credibility in sustainability practices.

Potential Negatives

Regency Centers Corporation's reliance on forward-looking statements raises concerns about the potential inaccuracy of their projections and the inherent risks that could materially affect their business and financial conditions.

The extensive disclaimers regarding forward-looking statements may create uncertainty for investors regarding the company's future performance and strategic direction.

The need for ongoing disclosures about risks and uncertainties suggests that the company faces challenges that may not align with its public commitments to corporate responsibility and sustainability.

FAQ

What is the Regency Centers 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report?

The report highlights Regency's commitments to corporate responsibility and transparency regarding climate-related risks and opportunities.

Where can I find Regency's reports?

Both the 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report and TCFD-aligned Climate Risk Report are available on Regency's Corporate Responsibility page on their website.

What notable achievements were highlighted in the 2024 report?

The report mentions record employee engagement scores, wellness awards, and significant contributions to charitable causes among other achievements.

How does Regency integrate climate considerations into its strategy?

Regency enhances communication on climate risks through the TCFD Report, supporting its business strategy and asset management.

What are forward-looking statements in the report?

These statements are projections about future performance, identified by terms such as "may," "expect," and "believe," acknowledging potential uncertainties.

$REG Insider Trading Activity

$REG insiders have traded $REG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN E JR STEIN (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $5,482,000 .

. LISA PALMER (President and CEO) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,831,575

MICHAEL J MAS (EVP and CFO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,472,000

$REG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 274 institutional investors add shares of $REG stock to their portfolio, and 252 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$REG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $REG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024

Full Release



JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency”, “Regency Centers” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:REG) today released its 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”)-aligned Climate Risk Report. These two annual reports highlight Regency's ongoing corporate responsibility commitments and provide transparency into its approach to climate-related risks and opportunities. Both reports can be found on the





Corporate Responsibility





page of Regency’s website.





“The guiding principles behind Regency's Corporate Responsibility program are deeply embedded within our core values and shape how we do business,” said Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The embodiment of these principles throughout our organization is crucial to our strategy for driving sustainable growth and building long-term value for our shareholders, while positively impacting the communities we serve."





Our 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report highlights recent awards, recognition, and notable achievements, including:







Achieved record-high Employee Engagement score of 88% for the second consecutive year



Received the Healthiest Companies Award from the First Coast Workplace Wellness Council for the 16th consecutive year



Included in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index



Together with its employees, contributed approximately $1.8 million to charitable causes



Employees volunteered 2,000+ hours to local communities



Ranked on Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies List



Achieved the highest score of “1” in ISS’ Governance & Environmental QualityScore categories



Significant progress toward our 2030 Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) reduction target, with a cumulative reduction of 23% from the 2019 baseline year



Exceeded our prior 2030 goals for onsite renewable energy and water reduction











Regency's 2024 TCFD Report was issued as part of the Company's ongoing efforts to enhance its communication relating to climate-related risks and opportunities. This approach supports the integration of climate considerations into the Company's business strategy and asset management.







About Regency Centers Corporation (Nasdaq: REG)







Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this document and the referenced 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report and TCFD-aligned Climate Risk Report regarding anticipated financial, business, legal or other outcomes including business and market conditions, outlook and other similar statements relating to Regency’s future events, developments, or financial or operational performance or results, are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “estimate,” “believe,” “intend,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “guidance,” and other similar language. However, the absence of these or similar words or expressions does not mean a statement is not forward-looking. While we believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable when made, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance these expectations will be attained, and it is possible actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties.





Our operations are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in our SEC filings, including, without limitation, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 under Item 1A, as supplemented by the discussion in Item 1A of Part II of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025. When considering an investment in our securities, you should carefully read and consider these risks, together with all other information in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with and submissions to the SEC. If any of the events described in the risk factors actually occur, our business, financial condition or operating results, as well as the market price of our securities, could be materially adversely affected. Forward-looking statements are only as of the date they are made, and Regency undertakes no duty to update its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments or otherwise, except as and to the extent required by law.





Kathryn McKie





904 598 7348





KathrynMcKie@RegencyCenters.com





