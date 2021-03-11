Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.595 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased REG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that REG has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of REG was $59.65, representing a -0.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.15 and a 87.58% increase over the 52 week low of $31.80.

REG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). REG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.26. Zacks Investment Research reports REG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.12%, compared to an industry average of -2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the REG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to REG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have REG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE)

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPYD with an increase of 37.52% over the last 100 days. EWRE has the highest percent weighting of REG at 3.77%.

