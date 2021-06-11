Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.595 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased REG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that REG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $68.06, the dividend yield is 3.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of REG was $68.06, representing a -0.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.40 and a 104.45% increase over the 52 week low of $33.29.

REG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Equinix, Inc. (EQIX). REG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.88. Zacks Investment Research reports REG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.01%, compared to an industry average of 2.8%.

Interested in gaining exposure to REG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have REG as a top-10 holding:

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (REG)

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (REG)

SPDR Series Trust SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (REG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SPDV with an increase of 21.76% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of REG at 2.22%.

