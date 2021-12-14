Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.625 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2022. Shareholders who purchased REG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.04% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $72.88, the dividend yield is 3.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of REG was $72.88, representing a -6.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $78.07 and a 67.58% increase over the 52 week low of $43.49.

REG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). REG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.95. Zacks Investment Research reports REG's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 34.24%, compared to an industry average of 11.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the reg Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to REG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have REG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWRE with an increase of 8.55% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of REG at 3.59%.

