Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2020

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.595 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased REG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that REG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $47.08, the dividend yield is 5.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of REG was $47.08, representing a -27.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $64.77 and a 48.05% increase over the 52 week low of $31.80.

REG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). REG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.27. Zacks Investment Research reports REG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -19.43%, compared to an industry average of -21.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the REG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to REG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have REG as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EWRE with an increase of 12.23% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of REG at 3.6%.

