Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.595 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased REG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that REG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.5, the dividend yield is 5.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of REG was $43.5, representing a -37.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $70.13 and a 36.79% increase over the 52 week low of $31.80.

REG is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). REG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.54. Zacks Investment Research reports REG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -13.85%, compared to an industry average of -15.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the REG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.