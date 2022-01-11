Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) Has Fared Decently But Fundamentals Look Uncertain: What Lies Ahead For The Stock?

Regency Centers' (NASDAQ:REG) stock is up by 9.4% over the past three months. However, the company's financials look a bit inconsistent and market outcomes are ultimately driven by long-term fundamentals, meaning that the stock could head in either direction. In this article, we decided to focus on Regency Centers' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Regency Centers is:

5.5% = US$337m ÷ US$6.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.05 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Regency Centers' Earnings Growth And 5.5% ROE

When you first look at it, Regency Centers' ROE doesn't look that attractive. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 6.6%. Having said that, Regency Centers has shown a modest net income growth of 6.4% over the past five years. Given the slightly low ROE, it is likely that there could be some other aspects that are driving this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Regency Centers' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 9.0% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NasdaqGS:REG Past Earnings Growth January 11th 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for REG? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Regency Centers Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Regency Centers has a high three-year median payout ratio of 59%. This means that it has only 41% of its income left to reinvest into its business. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. In spite of this, the company was able to grow its earnings by a fair bit, as we saw above.

Besides, Regency Centers has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 63%. As a result, Regency Centers' ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 5.5% for future ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Regency Centers. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty respectable, the low profit retention could mean that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been paying reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. An improvement in its ROE could also help future earnings growth. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

