Regency Centers Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends for Common and Preferred Stock

Regency Centers' Board declared quarterly cash dividends for common and preferred stocks, payable between July 2 and July 31, 2025.

Regency Centers Corporation announced that its Board of Directors declared quarterly cash dividends on its common and preferred stocks. A common stock dividend of $0.705 per share will be paid on July 2, 2025, to shareholders on record as of June 11, 2025. Additionally, a Series A preferred stock dividend of $0.390625 per share and a Series B preferred stock dividend of $0.367200 per share, both payable on July 31, 2025, will be given to shareholders on record as of July 16, 2025. Regency Centers is a leading national developer and operator of shopping centers and is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the S&P 500 Index.

The declaration of quarterly cash dividends demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Regency Centers continues to maintain its status as a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT), indicating a stable investment structure.

The company’s inclusion in the S&P 500 Index bolsters its reputation and attracts institutional investment.

The diversified portfolio of properties with productive tenants positions Regency Centers for continued growth in the retail sector.

The declaration of dividends may suggest that the company has limited reinvestment opportunities for growth, potentially indicating stagnation or a lack of expansion strategies.



Paying dividends during uncertain economic times could raise concerns among investors about the company's long-term financial health and sustainability.



Declining share prices before or after the announcement may reflect market skepticism about the company’s future performance or profitability.

What are the recent dividend declarations by Regency Centers?

Regency Centers declared quarterly cash dividends for common stock, Series A preferred stock, and Series B preferred stock.

When will the common stock dividend be paid?

The common stock dividend of $0.705 per share will be paid on July 2, 2025.

What is the amount of the Series A preferred stock dividend?

The Series A preferred stock dividend is $0.390625 per share, payable on July 31, 2025.

Who is eligible to receive the dividends?

Shareholders of record as of June 11, 2025, for common stock, and July 16, 2025, for preferred stocks are eligible.

What type of company is Regency Centers Corporation?

Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) and operates shopping centers across the U.S.

$REG Insider Trading Activity

$REG insiders have traded $REG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN E JR STEIN (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $5,482,000 .

. LISA PALMER (President and CEO) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,831,575

MICHAEL J MAS (EVP and CFO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,472,000

$REG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 254 institutional investors add shares of $REG stock to their portfolio, and 232 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$REG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $REG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/26/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/09/2024

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency Centers”, “Regency” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REG) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared quarterly cash dividends on Regency’s common stock, Series A preferred stock, and Series B preferred stock.







On May 6, 2025, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company’s Series B preferred stock of $0.367200 per share. The dividend is payable on July 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 16, 2025.

















About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG)







Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit



RegencyCenters.com



.





