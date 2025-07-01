Regency Centers Corporation to Announce Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Results on July 29, 2025

Regency Centers will announce Q2 2025 earnings on July 29 and host a conference call on July 30.

Regency Centers Corporation announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 earnings results on July 29, 2025, after the market closes. The earnings release and supplemental materials will be available on the company's Investor Relations website. Anearnings conference callis scheduled for July 30, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET, which can be accessed by phone or via a webcast. Regency Centers is a leading owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers in suburban areas, focusing on properties with successful grocers, restaurants, and retailers. The company is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT), self-managed and an S&P 500 member. For more information, visit RegencyCenters.com.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation ("Regency Centers" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REG) will announce its second quarter 2025 earnings results on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, after the market closes. The Company's earnings release and supplemental information package will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website – investors.regencycenters.com. The Company will host anearnings conference callon Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET.



investors.regencycenters.com



. The Company will host anearnings conference callon Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

















Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call













Date:





Wednesday, July 30, 2025









Time:





11:00 a.m. ET









Dial#:





877-407-0789 or 201-689-8562









Webcast:







2nd Quarter 2025 Webcast Link



















