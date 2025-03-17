Regency Centers Corporation Acquires Brentwood Place Shopping Center in Nashville Submarket

Regency Centers acquires Brentwood Place Shopping Center in Nashville, enhancing its retail portfolio with strong tenant mix and growth potential.

Quiver AI Summary

Regency Centers Corporation has announced the acquisition of Brentwood Place Shopping Center in Brentwood, TN, a prominent retail location near Nashville. The shopping center, which covers around 320,000 square feet and includes over 100,000 square feet of retail space with major tenants like Nordstrom Rack and TJ Maxx, is currently 95% leased. This acquisition supports Regency's strategy of investing in high-quality retail centers in desirable suburban areas. The center's strategic location and tenant mix contribute to its strong visitor numbers, with over 4.3 million annual visitors, and its proximity to the future Vanderbilt Medical Campus enhances its appeal. Regency Centers aims to improve the site's value and community connection through active management.

Potential Positives

Acquisition of Brentwood Place Shopping Center reinforces Regency Centers' strategic vision of investing in high-quality retail centers in growing suburban markets.

Brentwood Place is 95% leased with a diverse tenant mix, including strong national anchors, enhancing the shopping experience and attracting consistent consumer traffic.

The center’s location near the future Vanderbilt Medical Campus positions it as a key retail destination, likely increasing foot traffic and long-term value.

This expansion in the Nashville market demonstrates Regency Centers' commitment to growth in high-demand retail corridors, enhancing overall portfolio strength.

Potential Negatives

Acquisition of Brentwood Place Shopping Center may divert resources and focus away from other existing properties or initiatives, which could lead to potential operational challenges or a dilution of management attention.

The market for retail spaces is experiencing significant challenges, and despite current leasing levels, future downturns in retail performance could adversely impact the expected value creation.

Regency Centers' dependence on a high volume of annual visitors (4.3M) poses a risk, as any economic downturn or changes in consumer shopping behavior could significantly affect traffic and revenue.

FAQ

What is the Brentwood Place Shopping Center acquisition about?

Regency Centers acquired Brentwood Place, a 320,000-square-foot community shopping center in Brentwood, TN, enhancing its retail portfolio.

Where is Brentwood Place located?

Brentwood Place is situated seven miles south of Downtown Nashville, within a sought-after retail submarket.

What retailers are anchored at Brentwood Place?

The shopping center features top-tier anchors including Nordstrom Rack, Total Wine, TJ Maxx/HomeGoods, and Golf Galaxy.

What are Regency Centers' plans for Brentwood Place?

Regency Centers aims to enhance Brentwood Place through active management and leasing opportunities to create long-term value.

How many visitors does Brentwood Place attract annually?

The center draws over 4.3 million annual visitors, making it a key retail destination in the area.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$REG Insider Trading Activity

$REG insiders have traded $REG stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN E JR STEIN (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $5,482,000 .

. LISA PALMER (President and CEO) sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $1,831,575

MICHAEL J MAS (EVP and CFO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,472,000

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$REG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of $REG stock to their portfolio, and 255 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$REG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $REG recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $REG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $77.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Todd Thomas from KeyBanc set a target price of $80.0 on 11/04/2024

on 11/04/2024 Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI set a target price of $77.0 on 10/29/2024

on 10/29/2024 Derek Johnston from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $75.0 on 09/26/2024

Full Release



NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency Centers” or the “Company”), a leading national owner, operator, and developer of open-air shopping centers, has announced the acquisition of Brentwood Place Shopping Center, a community center and premier retail destination in Brentwood, TN, one of Nashville’s most attractive submarkets.





Brentwood Place spans approximately 320,000 square feet, including more than 100,000 square feet of shops and top-tier anchors including Nordstrom Rack, Total Wine, TJ Maxx/HomeGoods, and Golf Galaxy. The center is 95% leased, with strong national and regional tenancy and significant value-add opportunities through lease-up and remerchandising strategies.





“This acquisition aligns with our strategic vision of investing in high-quality retail centers in thriving suburban trade areas with strong demographics,” said Andre Koleszar, Managing Director of the Southeast at Regency Centers. “Brentwood Place serves a powerful and growing community, and we look forward to further enhancing its appeal and long-term value.”







Strategic Acquisition Highlights:











Prime Location



: Situated just seven miles south of Downtown Nashville, Brentwood is among the most sought-after retail submarkets in Tennessee.



: Situated just seven miles south of Downtown Nashville, Brentwood is among the most sought-after retail submarkets in Tennessee.





High-Performing Tenant Mix



: The shopping center features a mix of national, regional, and local retailers, providing a dynamic shopping experience.



: The shopping center features a mix of national, regional, and local retailers, providing a dynamic shopping experience.





Long-Term Value Creation



: Regency Centers plans to steward the property through active, thoughtful, and industry-leading asset management.











Brentwood Place currently draws over 4.3M annual visitors due to its strategic placement and offerings and is adjacent to the future 350,000-square-foot Vanderbilt Medical Campus, further solidifying its role as a key retail and service destination.





This acquisition expands Regency Centers’ footprint in the Nashville market, reinforcing the Company’s commitment to investing in high-growth retail corridors. The Company remains focused on curating retail environments that connect communities and elevate the shopping experience.







About Regency Centers







Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit





RegencyCenters.com



.







Eric Davidson





904 598 7829







EricDavidson@RegencyCenters.com











This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.