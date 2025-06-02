Regency Centers Corporation Achieves Platinum Recognition as 2025 Green Lease Leader

Regency Centers was awarded 2025 Green Lease Leader Platinum recognition for enhancing sustainability in commercial leasing practices.

Regency Centers Corporation announced its recognition as a 2025 Green Lease Leader with Platinum status, awarded by the Institute for Market Transformation and the U.S. Department of Energy's Better Buildings Alliance. This accolade acknowledges their commitment to sustainability in commercial leasing, highlighting efforts to enhance energy efficiency, reduce costs, improve air quality, and promote sustainable operations through innovative lease agreements with tenants. Regency Centers, a leading owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers, has consistently focused on minimizing environmental impact in partnership with tenants at its high-performing properties. The company is also a self-administered, self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Regency Centers Corporation received the 2025 Green Lease Leader Platinum recognition, highlighting its commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency in commercial leasing.

This award differentiates Regency Centers in the marketplace, showcasing its leadership in modernizing leases to promote collaborative efforts in sustainability and environmental impact reduction.

The recognition aligns with growing consumer and tenant preferences for environmentally responsible practices, potentially enhancing tenant retention and attracting new, sustainability-focused tenants.

None

What is the Green Lease Leader award?

The Green Lease Leader award recognizes landlords and tenants promoting sustainability through energy-efficient leasing practices.

Who awarded Regency Centers the Platinum recognition?

The award was granted by the Institute for Market Transformation and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Buildings Alliance.

What are the benefits of modernizing leases?

Modernized leases lead to improved energy efficiency, cost savings, better air quality, and enhanced sustainability in property management.

What type of properties does Regency Centers operate?

Regency Centers develops and manages shopping centers in suburban areas that feature grocers, restaurants, and top retailers.

How can I contact Regency Centers for more information?

You can reach out to Kathryn McKie at 904-598-7348 or via email at KathrynMcKie@RegencyCenters.com.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency”, “Regency Centers” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:REG) is pleased to announce that it has been included as a 2025 Green Lease Leader with Platinum recognition, as awarded by the Institute for Market Transformation and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Buildings Alliance.





This award sets national standards of sustainability for commercial leasing by recognizing landlords and tenants who modernize their leases to spur collaborative action on energy efficiency, cost savings, air quality, and sustainability in operation and management of their properties. Throughout the years, Regency Centers has made great efforts to improve sustainability and reduce environmental impacts through productive partnerships with participating tenants at its high-performing buildings.







About Regency Centers Corporation (Nasdaq: REG)







Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.





Kathryn McKie





904 598 7348





KathrynMcKie@RegencyCenters.com





