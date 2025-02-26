Regency Centers Corporation Achieves ‘A-’ Credit Rating Upgrade from S&P Global Ratings

Regency Centers announces S&P Global Ratings raised its credit rating to 'A-' with a stable outlook, highlighting strong performance.

Regency Centers Corporation announced that S&P Global Ratings has upgraded its credit ratings to ‘A-’ with a stable outlook, highlighting the company's strong operating performance and financial metrics, supported by its high-quality, grocery-anchored portfolio. CEO Lisa Palmer expressed appreciation for this recognition, emphasizing Regency's commitment to operational excellence and financial discipline as key factors in driving cash flow growth and maintaining a robust balance sheet. Regency Centers is a leading national owner and operator of shopping centers and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Potential Positives

S&P Global Ratings raised Regency Centers' credit rating to 'A-' with a stable outlook, signaling strong financial health.

The upgrade reflects solid operating performance and financial metric strength, supported by a high-quality, grocery-anchored portfolio.

This recognition underscores Regency Centers' commitment to operational excellence and financial discipline, enhancing stakeholder value.

Being a member of the S&P 500 Index further solidifies Regency Centers' reputation and market position in the real estate investment sector.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What credit rating did Regency Centers receive from S&P Global Ratings?

S&P Global Ratings raised Regency Centers' credit rating to 'A-' with a stable outlook.

What factors contributed to Regency Centers’ improved credit rating?

The credit rating improvement was due to solid operating performance, financial metric strength, and a high-quality grocery-anchored portfolio.

Who is the CEO of Regency Centers?

Lisa Palmer is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Regency Centers.

What type of properties does Regency Centers focus on?

Regency Centers specializes in shopping centers located in suburban areas, primarily grocery-anchored and including restaurants and service providers.

Is Regency Centers a publicly traded company?

Yes, Regency Centers is a publicly traded company and is listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol REG.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency Centers”, the “Company” or “Regency”) announced today that S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) raised its credit ratings related to the Company to ‘A-’ with a stable outlook.





In its public announcement, S&P noted “Regency Centers has continued demonstrating solid operating performance and financial metric strength, with support from its high quality, grocery-anchored portfolio and healthy retail fundamentals.”





“We very much appreciate S&P’s recognition of Regency’s commitment to operational excellence and financial discipline,” said Lisa Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This accomplishment is a testament to our Company’s long track record of cash flow growth and balance sheet strength, creating value for stakeholders and providing stability through cycles.”







About Regency Centers (Nasdaq: REG)







Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit



RegencyCenters.com



.





