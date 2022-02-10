Regency Centers Corp. Q4 Profit Advances, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Regency Centers Corp. (REG) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $67.9 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $38.5 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Regency Centers Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $67.9 Mln. vs. $38.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.39 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.46

