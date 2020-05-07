Regency Centers Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Regency Centers Corp. (REG):

-Earnings: -$25.3 million in Q1 vs. $90.4 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.15 in Q1 vs. $0.54 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Regency Centers Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $153.7 million or $0.91 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.36 per share

