Regency Centers Corp. Profit Retreats In Q1, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Regency Centers Corp. (REG) revealed earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $97.3 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $195.2 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Regency Centers Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $97.3 Mln. vs. $195.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.57 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.51

