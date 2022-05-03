Regency Centers Corp. Announces Increase In Q1 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Regency Centers Corp. (REG) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $195.23 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $80.66 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Regency Centers Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $195.23 Mln. vs. $80.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.14 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.44

