Regency Centers' April & May Rent Collections Total 68% & 58%

Regency Centers Corporation REG issued a business update related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As of May 31, 2020, pro-rata base-rent collections for April improved to 68% as compared with 62% rent collected through May 5. Additionally, the company announced May rent collections of 58% as of May 31, 2020.

The encouraging rent-collection figures were likely supported by an increase in tenant operations from April to May. In fact, as of May end, around 75% of its tenants (based on pro-rate annual base rent or ABR) were open, increasing from around 60% in April.

Notably, significant exposure to essential retail businesses at the company’s centers has not only enabled its properties to remain open, it has also boosted rent collections. Specifically, with a focus on necessity, convenience and value retailers, Regency’s portfolio has 43% essential retail and services tenancy. This tenant category has paid 95% and 92% of April and May base rents, respectively.

Moreover, tenants from the essential restaurant category, representing 19% of total ABR have paid 54% and 42% of rents for April and May, respectively.

Additionally, in the uncertain times, having a grocery component has been saving the grace of retail REITs, and Regency has numerous industry-leading grocers such as Kroger, Albertsons Companies and Publix as tenants. In fact, 80% of its properties are anchored by leading grocers.

Regency also boosted its liquidity to $1.8 billion on May 31, 2020, compared with $1.3 billion as of the first-quarter end. This liquidity position consists of $525 million in cash balance and $1.25 billion available under its revolving credit facility. Strong liquidity and the company’s sector-leading free cash flows are sufficient to meet its expected near-term capital needs. In fact, after considering $305 million in near-term secured mortgage debt payments and capital expenditure, it will have $1.5 billion of net liquidity through 2021.

However, the company noted that 25% of its tenants (based on pro-rata ABR) remained closed as of May end. In fact, the pandemic has been most impactful for many non-essential businesses that are experiencing significant declines in the customer traffic and temporarily store closures. This is expected to have a significant adverse impact on tenants’ ability to pay rent obligations. As a result, there could be a significant increase in the number of tenants making late or partial rent payments, requesting rent deferrals, or defaulted on rent payments.

Moreover, shares of the Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have plunged 30.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 24.7%.



Stocks to Consider

Alexander Baldwin Holdings, Inc.’s ALEX Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2020 funds from operations (FFO) per share has been unchanged at 83 cents over the past month. The company currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

One Liberty Properties, Inc.’s OLP FFO per share estimate for the ongoing year has been unchanged at $1.89 over the past 30 days. The company currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1.

Gladstone Land Corporation’s LAND FFO per share estimate for 2020 has moved 3% upward to 68 cents over the past month. Further, it currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020



In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?



Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.



Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.