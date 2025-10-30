Regency Capital Management Increases Holdings in Energy Heavyweight With $3.3 Million Purchase

Key Points

Added 29,286 shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation; estimated trade value of approximately $3.26 million, based on the average share price for the quarter

Post-trade position: 31,992 shares, valued at $3.61 million as of September 30, 2025

Exxon Mobil stake now represents 1.72% of Regency’s 13F AUM, which places it outside the fund’s top five holdings

Regency Capital Management Inc. disclosed the purchase of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) shares worth an estimated $3.26 million in Q3 2025, according to an SEC filing dated October 20, 2025.

What Happened

According to a recent SEC filing disclosed on October 20, 2025, Regency Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29,286 shares during the quarter. The estimated value of these purchases, based on the period’s average share price, was approximately $3.26 million. The position at quarter-end totaled 31,992 shares, worth $3.61 million.

What Else to Know

Regency increased its Exxon Mobil stake to 1.7% of reported U.S. equity assets.

Top holdings after the filing:

BRK-B: $15.20 million (7.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

MKL: $13.05 million (6.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

COST: $13.02 million (6.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

IAU: $12.57 million (6.0% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

CB: $11.26 million (5.4% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 20, 2025, Exxon Mobil shares were priced at $112.70, down 6.15% over the past year; shares have underperformed the S&P 500 by 18.27 percentage points over the past year.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $328.62 billion Net Income (TTM) $32.31 billion Dividend Yield 3.43% Price (as of market close 10/20/25) $112.70

Company Snapshot

Exxon Mobil Corporation is a leading integrated energy company with a global footprint and diversified operations across the oil, gas, and chemicals value chain. It produces and markets crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, and petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, and aromatics.

The company generates revenue through upstream exploration and production, downstream refining and marketing, and chemical manufacturing segments.

Exxon Mobil serves industrial and commercial customers worldwide, focusing on the energy and manufacturing sectors.

Foolish Take

Regency Capital Management, an investment advisory firm located in Hawaii, acquired over $3 million worth of Exxon Mobil during the three months ending on September 30, 2025. Here's what it means for everyday investors.

First, Exxon Mobil is a classic value stock. With its enormous operations that span the globe, over $325 billion in annual revenue, and more than 60,000 employees, Exxon Mobil is a truly worldwide enterprise.

As a stock, its value comes from its solid 3.4% dividend yield and its affordable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 16x.

What's more, Exxon Mobil has been a great stock to own over the last five years. Its shares have generated a total return of 339%, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.4%. The benchmark S&P 500 index, meanwhile, has generated a total return of 124% over the same period, or a CAGR of just 17.5%.

In summary, value-oriented investors would be wise to consider Exxon Mobil -- not just because this institutional investor is loading up on shares -- but because Exxon remains a integral part of the the worldwide energy ecosystem. Moreover, its five-year outperformance of the S&P 500 is a reminder that value stocks have their place in any balanced portfolio.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if they exceed $100 million in U.S. equities.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a financial institution or fund.

Stake: The ownership interest or percentage of a company held by an investor or institution.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund or portfolio, typically ranked by market value.

Dividend yield: Annual dividend income expressed as a percentage of the current share price.

Integrated energy company: A firm involved in multiple stages of the energy supply chain, including production, refining, and distribution.

Upstream: The segment of the energy industry focused on exploration and production of oil and gas.

Downstream: The segment of the energy industry involved in refining, marketing, and selling finished petroleum products.

Petrochemicals: Chemical products derived from petroleum or natural gas, used in manufacturing plastics and other materials.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Jake Lerch has positions in ExxonMobil. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, and Markel Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

