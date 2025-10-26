Regency Capital Loads Up on Wesco International (WCC) With 15,000 Share Purchase

Key Points

Added 15,203 shares in WESCO International, estimated at ~$3.22 million based on the average price in Q3 2025

Trade represented 1.53% of 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade stake: 15,203 shares valued at $3.22 million as of September 30, 2025

The new position accounts for 1.53% of fund AUM, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings.

On October 20, 2025, Regency Capital Management Inc.DE disclosed a new position in WESCO International (NYSE:WCC), acquiring 15,203 shares for an estimated $3.22 million based on the average price in the third quarter.

What happened

Regency Capital Management disclosed a new Wesco International stake during the third quarter, according to its Form 13-F filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 20, 2025 (SEC filing). The firm acquired 15,203 shares, with an estimated transaction value of $3.22 million based on the average price during the quarter. This is the first reported position in WESCO International by the fund.

What else to know

This is a new position for the fund, now representing 1.53% of 13F AUM after the trade.

Top holdings after the filing:

UNK: BRK-B: $15.20 million (7.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NYSE: MKL: $13.05 million (6.2% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ: COST: $13.02 million (6.19% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

UNK: IAU: $12.57 million (5.98% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NYSE: CB: $11.26 million (5.35% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 20, 2025, shares of WESCO International were priced at $218.85, up 23.27% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 6.41 percentage points.

The stock offered a 0.81% dividend yield as of October 21, 2025.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $22.23 billion Net Income (TTM) $662.60 million Dividend Yield 0.81% Price (as of market close 2025-10-20) $218.85

Company Snapshot

Offers electrical and electronic products, network infrastructure, security solutions, utility, and broadband products across three business segments.

Generates revenue through B2B distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions, supporting both direct and indirect sales channels.

Serves contractors, manufacturers, utilities, broadband operators, and public power companies in North America and international markets.

WESCO International, Inc. is a leading industrial distributor with a broad portfolio spanning electrical, communications, and utility solutions. The company leverages its scale and logistics expertise to provide integrated supply chain services to a diverse customer base. Its multi-segment approach and value-added services position it as a key partner for large-scale infrastructure and industrial projects.

Foolish take

Regency Capital Management made several new stock additions during the third quarter. Wesco was the second-largest new stock added to the portfolio during the three months ended Sep. 30, 2025.

The addition of Wesco wasn't a huge bet for Regency Capital. At 1.5% of the portfolio, it was the 26th largest of 58 total holdings at the end of September.

Wesco expects to present third-quarter results after the market opens on Oct. 30, 2025. Investors will be looking for a continuation of strong demand from data centers. Data center sales are currently responsible for about 17% of total revenue, and this figure is rising quickly. In the second quarter, data center sales surged by about 65% year over year to more than $1 billion.

Strong uptake from hyperscalers encouraged Wesco to raise its full-year organic sales growth outlook. Now, the company expects organic sales to rise by 5% to 7% in 2025.

