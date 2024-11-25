ReGen III Secures Funding and Expands Patent Portfolio

ReGen III Corp (TSE:GIII) has released an update.

ReGen III Corp has successfully closed its final tranche of an oversubscribed private placement, raising a total of $890,000 to be used for general corporate purposes and working capital. Additionally, the company has received a patent certificate from Singapore for its cutting-edge oil re-refining technology, further solidifying its position in the clean technology sector. To enhance its corporate visibility, ReGen III has also engaged Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. to expand its news dissemination efforts.

