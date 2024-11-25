News & Insights

Stocks

ReGen III Secures Funding and Expands Patent Portfolio

November 25, 2024 — 08:17 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ReGen III Corp (TSE:GIII) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ReGen III Corp has successfully closed its final tranche of an oversubscribed private placement, raising a total of $890,000 to be used for general corporate purposes and working capital. Additionally, the company has received a patent certificate from Singapore for its cutting-edge oil re-refining technology, further solidifying its position in the clean technology sector. To enhance its corporate visibility, ReGen III has also engaged Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. to expand its news dissemination efforts.

For further insights into TSE:GIII stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.