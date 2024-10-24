News & Insights

Stocks

ReGen III Raises $530,000 in Oversubscribed Offering

October 24, 2024 — 05:40 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ReGen III Corp (TSE:GIII) has released an update.

ReGen III Corp. has successfully closed an oversubscribed first tranche of its private placement, raising $530,000. The company plans to extend the placement to accommodate additional interest from investors. The proceeds from this offering will be used for corporate purposes and working capital, highlighting investor confidence in ReGen III’s sustainable technology.

For further insights into TSE:GIII stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.