ReGen III Raises $530,000 in Oversubscribed Offering

ReGen III Corp (TSE:GIII) has released an update.

ReGen III Corp. has successfully closed an oversubscribed first tranche of its private placement, raising $530,000. The company plans to extend the placement to accommodate additional interest from investors. The proceeds from this offering will be used for corporate purposes and working capital, highlighting investor confidence in ReGen III’s sustainable technology.

