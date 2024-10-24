News & Insights

Regal Rexnord Updates Supplemental Retirement Plan Options

October 24, 2024 — 05:31 pm EDT

The latest announcement is out from Regal Rexnord ( (RRX) ).

Regal Rexnord Corporation has updated its Supplemental Retirement Plan, effective April 22, 2024, allowing eligible employees to defer restricted stock units and performance unit awards. However, the company will not provide matching contributions for these deferrals, offering a unique opportunity for employees to manage their financial future independently.

