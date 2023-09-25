News & Insights

Regal Rexnord To Sell Majority Of Industrial Systems Segment For $400 Mln

September 25, 2023 — 06:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX), an industrial equipment and components maker, said on Monday that it agreed to sell its Industrial Motors and Generators businesses that comprise the majority of Industrial Systems segment to WEG S.A. for $400 million.

RRX expects to use the proceeds to repay debt.

The transaction is expected to close in the first-half of 2024.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC is serving as financial advisor to Regal Rexnord, whereas Godfrey & Kahn, S.C. is working as legal counsel.

