Regal Rexnord To Explore Strategic Alternatives For Motors And Generators Businesses

(RTTNews) - Regal Rexnord Corp. (RRX) said it plans to explore strategic alternatives for the global motors and generators businesses. Motors and Generators is specialized in the design and manufacture of integral motors and generators for a range of industrial applications.

CEO Louis Pinkham said, "After carefully considering for some time how best to help the Industrial Systems business maximize its potential, we decided to explore whether there might be a better owner of these assets, in particular our global motors and generators businesses."

