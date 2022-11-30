Markets
RRX

Regal Rexnord To Explore Strategic Alternatives For Motors And Generators Businesses

November 30, 2022 — 04:11 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Regal Rexnord Corp. (RRX) said it plans to explore strategic alternatives for the global motors and generators businesses. Motors and Generators is specialized in the design and manufacture of integral motors and generators for a range of industrial applications.

CEO Louis Pinkham said, "After carefully considering for some time how best to help the Industrial Systems business maximize its potential, we decided to explore whether there might be a better owner of these assets, in particular our global motors and generators businesses."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RRX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.