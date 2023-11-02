Regal Rexnord Slips 13% After Reporting Loss In Q3, Reduction In FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Regal Rexnord Corp. (RRX) are declining more than 12 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported net loss for the third quarter compared to profit last year. The company also reduced its adjusted earnings per share for the full year.

The company reported a quarterly loss of $138.6 million or $2.10 per share compared to profit of $119.8 million or $1.80 per share last year.

Looking ahead to the full year 2023, the company expects loss per share in the range of $1.07 to $0.87. Now the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $9.05 to $9.25 per share, down from the previous outlook range of $10.20 to $10.60.

Currently, shares are at $102.00, down 13.71 percent from the previous close of $118.21 on a volume of 1,054,657.

