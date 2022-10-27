Regal Rexnord (RRX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $140.53, changing hands as low as $134.15 per share. Regal Rexnord Corp shares are currently trading down about 11.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RRX's low point in its 52 week range is $108.28 per share, with $176.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $132.99.

