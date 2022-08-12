Regal Rexnord (RRX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $145.64, changing hands as high as $145.70 per share. Regal Rexnord Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RRX's low point in its 52 week range is $108.28 per share, with $176.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $145.47.

