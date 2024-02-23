Regal Rexnord (RRX) Price Target Increased by 8.59% to 186.92

The average one-year price target for Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) has been revised to 186.92 / share. This is an increase of 8.59% from the prior estimate of 172.12 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 173.72 to a high of 207.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.20% from the latest reported closing price of 166.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 988 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regal Rexnord. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRX is 0.32%, a decrease of 4.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.62% to 81,259K shares. The put/call ratio of RRX is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 6,303K shares representing 9.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,294K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRX by 6.86% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 3,969K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,971K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRX by 3.38% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,533K shares representing 5.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,397K shares, representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRX by 84.70% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 3,053K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,361K shares, representing an increase of 22.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRX by 21.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,077K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,075K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRX by 3.56% over the last quarter.

Regal Rexnord Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Regal Rexnord Corporation is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products and specialty electrical components and systems, serving customers around the world. Through longstanding technology leadership and an intentional focus on producing more energy-efficient products and systems, Regal Rexnord helps create a better tomorrow – for its customers and for the planet. Regal Rexnord is comprised of four operating segments: Motion Control Solutions, Climate Solutions, Commercial Systems and Industrial Systems. Regal Rexnord is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.