Regal Rexnord (RRX) Price Target Increased by 26.35% to 230.84

The average one-year price target for Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) has been revised to $230.84 / share. This is an increase of 26.35% from the prior estimate of $182.70 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $165.05 to a high of $278.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.20% from the latest reported closing price of $223.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 858 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regal Rexnord. This is an decrease of 178 owner(s) or 17.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRX is 0.32%, an increase of 4.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.82% to 89,488K shares. The put/call ratio of RRX is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Victory Capital Management holds 5,658K shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,968K shares , representing an increase of 29.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRX by 35.15% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 3,224K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,123K shares , representing an increase of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RRX by 3.19% over the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 2,973K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,633K shares , representing a decrease of 22.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRX by 8.03% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 2,688K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,913K shares , representing a decrease of 45.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRX by 33.11% over the last quarter.

Diamond Hill Capital Management holds 2,362K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,585K shares , representing a decrease of 9.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRX by 3.54% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.