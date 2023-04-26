Regal Rexnord (RRX) Declares $0.35 Dividend

Regal Rexnord said on April 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share ($1.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $127.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.10%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.98%, the lowest has been 0.77%, and the highest has been 1.24%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.13 (n=70).

The current dividend yield is 0.94 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1038 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regal Rexnord. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 7.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RRX is 0.34%, a decrease of 7.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 83,353K shares. The put/call ratio of RRX is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.87% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Regal Rexnord is 188.36. The forecasts range from a low of 181.80 to a high of $199.50. The average price target represents an increase of 47.87% from its latest reported closing price of 127.38.

The projected annual revenue for Regal Rexnord is 5,469MM, an increase of 4.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.14.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 5,984K shares representing 9.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 4,004K shares representing 6.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ANCFX - AMERICAN FUNDS FUNDAMENTAL INVESTORS holds 3,654K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,300K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,703K shares, representing a decrease of 17.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRX by 42.20% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,043K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,943K shares, representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RRX by 21.54% over the last quarter.

Regal Rexnord Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Regal Rexnord Corporation is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products and specialty electrical components and systems, serving customers around the world. Through longstanding technology leadership and an intentional focus on producing more energy-efficient products and systems, Regal Rexnord helps create a better tomorrow – for its customers and for the planet. Regal Rexnord is comprised of four operating segments: Motion Control Solutions, Climate Solutions, Commercial Systems and Industrial Systems. Regal Rexnord is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide.

