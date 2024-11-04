Regal Rexnord reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.49, consensus $2.13

Reports Q3 revenue $1.48B, consensus $1.52B. CEO Louis Pinkham commented, “Our team’s controllable execution was strong in the third quarter, most evident in healthy adjusted gross and EBITDA margin gains, and clear signs of market outgrowth in our largest and highest-margin segment, Industrial Powertrain Solutions. As a Company, we delivered record adjusted gross margins of 38.4%, providing clear line of sight to our goal of 40% exiting 2025. A record high adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.8% was up 110 basis points versus prior year and aligned with our goal of 25% exiting 2025. And finally, adjusted EPS was up 18.6% versus prior year, a clear inflection point for Regal Rexnord (RRX).”

