Regal Rexnord Reaffirms 2022 Guidance; Introduces 3-yr Targets

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Regal Rexnord Corp. (RRX) reaffirmed its annual 2022 guidance, including organic revenue growth at a high single digit rate, to approximately $5.2 billion, GAAP earnings per share in a range of $7.01 to $7.61, and adjusted earnings per share in a range of $10.20 to $10.80.

For the 2023 to 2025 period, the company expects: organic net sales growth at a CAGR of 4% to 6%; adjusted earnings per share growth at a low double digit CAGR; and annual free cash flow conversion of at least 100%.

The company also announced plans to achieve carbon emission neutrality on scopes 1 and 2 by 2032, and targets net zero across scopes 1, 2 and 3 by 2050.

