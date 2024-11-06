News & Insights

Regal Rexnord price target lowered to $208 from $223 at Baird

November 06, 2024 — 07:13 am EST

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Regal Rexnord (RRX) to $208 from $223 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they missed 3Q operationally and 2024 guidance was reset lower due to incremental revenue pressure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

