Regal Rexnord price target lowered to $208 from $223 at Baird

Baird lowered the firm’s price target on Regal Rexnord (RRX) to $208 from $223 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they missed 3Q operationally and 2024 guidance was reset lower due to incremental revenue pressure.

