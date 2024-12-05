Regal Rexnord management to meet with Oppenheimer

Meeting to be held on December 16 hosted by Oppenheimer.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on RRX:
- Regal Rexnord price target raised to $205 from $190 at Barclays
- Regal Rexnord price target raised to $210 from $185 at Seaport Research
- Regal Rexnord price target lowered to $208 from $223 at Baird
- Regal Rexnord Shows Resilient Q3 Amid Market Challenges
- Regal Rexnord reports Q3 adjusted EPS $2.49, consensus $2.13
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.