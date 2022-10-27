Regal Rexnord Down 7% After Announcing Acquisition Of Altra

(RTTNews) - Regal Rexnord Corp. (RRX) shares are sliding on Thursday morning trade after the company announced an agreement to acquire Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) in a cash deal of $62 per share. The deal values Altra at $4.95 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2023.

Currently, Regal Rexnord shares are at $141.67, down 7.01 percent from the previous close of $152.35 on a volume of 288,620.

