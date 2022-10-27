Markets
AIMC

Regal Rexnord Down 7% After Announcing Acquisition Of Altra

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Regal Rexnord Corp. (RRX) shares are sliding on Thursday morning trade after the company announced an agreement to acquire Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) in a cash deal of $62 per share. The deal values Altra at $4.95 billion and is expected to close in the first half of 2023.

Currently, Regal Rexnord shares are at $141.67, down 7.01 percent from the previous close of $152.35 on a volume of 288,620.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIMCRRX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular