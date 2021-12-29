Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased RRX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -95.28% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $170.05, the dividend yield is .78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RRX was $170.05, representing a -2.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $174.12 and a 41.47% increase over the 52 week low of $120.20.

RRX is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as General Electric Company (GE) and AMTEK, Inc. (AME). RRX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.47. Zacks Investment Research reports RRX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 52.05%, compared to an industry average of 26.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rrx Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RRX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RRX as a top-10 holding:

Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (ISMD)

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is REGL with an increase of 2.73% over the last 100 days. ISMD has the highest percent weighting of RRX at 0.33%.

