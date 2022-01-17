Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) insiders sold US$843k worth of stock suggesting impending weakness.

Many Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Regal Rexnord Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Group President of Commercial Systems Segment, Scott Brown, sold US$709k worth of shares at a price of US$140 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$171). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was 61% of Scott Brown's holding.

Regal Rexnord insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:RRX Insider Trading Volume January 17th 2022

Insiders at Regal Rexnord Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider selling at Regal Rexnord. President of Motion Control Solutions Kevin Zaba only netted US$21k selling shares, in that period. Neither the lack of buying nor the presence of selling is heartening. But the amount sold isn't enough for us to put any weight on it.

Insider Ownership of Regal Rexnord

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Regal Rexnord insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$34m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Regal Rexnord Tell Us?

We did not see any insider buying in the last three months, but we did see selling. But given the selling was modest, we're not worried. Recent insider selling makes us a little nervous, in light of the broader picture of Regal Rexnord insider transactions. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Regal Rexnord and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

