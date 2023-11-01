Regal Rexnord Corp Shares Close the Day 15.8% Lower - Daily Wrap

Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) shares closed today 15.8% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 0.8% year-to-date, down 0.7% over the past 12 months, and up 72.6% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.7%, and the S&P 500 rose 1.9%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $120.09 and as low as $115.54 this week.
- Shares closed 39.9% below its 52-week high and 10.0% below its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 58.4% higher than the 10-day average and 88.1% higher than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and beats it on a 5-year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date beats the peer average by -91.7%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months beats the peer average by -95.5%
- The company's price-to-earnings ratio, which relates a company's share price to its earnings per share, is 327.5% higher than the average peer.
