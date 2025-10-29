REGAL REXNORD CORP Q3 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - REGAL REXNORD CORP (RRX) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $79.6 million, or $1.20 per share. This compares with $72.7 million, or $1.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, REGAL REXNORD CORP reported adjusted earnings of $2.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.53 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.4% to $1.497 billion from $1.477 billion last year.

REGAL REXNORD CORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $79.6 Mln. vs. $72.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.20 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue: $1.497 Bln vs. $1.477 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.50 - $9.80

