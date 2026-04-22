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Regal Rexnord CEO Louis Pinkham To Step Down, Aamir Paul To Succeed

April 22, 2026 — 08:49 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) a manufacturer of electric motors and power transmission components based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, named Aamir Paul as its next Chief Executive Officer, with his tenure set to begin no later than July 1 following the conclusion of his duties at Schneider Electric SE.

Paul will succeed current CEO Louis Pinkham, who will remain in the role until Paul's start date and will then step down from the board.

He joins from Schneider Electric SE., where he serves as president of North America and sits on the executive committee.

Before that he spent over 13 years at Dell Technologies

On the New York Stock Exchange, shares of Regal Rexnord were gaining 1.60 percent in pre market activity at $213.11, after closing Tuesday's regular trading 0.87 percent higher at $209.76

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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