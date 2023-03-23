Regal Rexnord Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for RRX

In trading on Thursday, shares of Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $135.01, changing hands as low as $132.61 per share. Regal Rexnord Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RRX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RRX's low point in its 52 week range is $108.28 per share, with $162.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $133.44.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.