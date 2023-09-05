Regal Real Estate Investment Trust (HKEX:1881) Price Target Decreased by 37.93% to 0.92

The average one-year price target for Regal Real Estate Investment Trust (HKEX:1881) has been revised to 0.92 / share. This is an decrease of 37.93% from the prior estimate of 1.48 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.91 to a high of 0.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.60% from the latest reported closing price of 0.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Regal Real Estate Investment Trust. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1881 is 0.01%, a decrease of 22.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.94% to 10,276K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9,834K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MGLSX - Mercer Global Low Volatility Equity Fund Class I holds 219K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

MGLVX - Mercer Global Low Volatility Equity Fund Class Y-3 holds 219K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFGR - Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

