Regal Partners Limited AGM Resolutions Passed

May 30, 2024 — 03:59 am EDT

VGI Partners Ltd. (AU:RPL) has released an update.

Regal Partners Limited has announced that all proposed resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed by the required majority of votes. The company, formed from a merger and managing approximately $12.2 billion in funds, orchestrates a variety of investment strategies through its six alternative investment management businesses. Regal Partners Limited is asserting its position as a prominent alternative investment strategy provider in Australia and Asia.

